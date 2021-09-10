Atchison County Community High School kicked off its first season under coach Alex Thornburgh in impressive fashion last Friday night at Horton.
The Tigers defeated Horton 45-7 as junior quarterback Bricen Lee led the way with 151 yards through the air and four touchdowns.
Senior Kieran Courter had an explosive with seven catches for 151 yards and four touchdowns as well as a score on the ground.
Junior Coltin Myers running back led the team in rushing with 11 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Thornburgh said he was happy with how quickly his team jumped out to a hot start over the Chargers.
"I was really proud of how our guys played, we challenged them to come out fast, fly around and put our foot on the gas," Thornburgh said "They did that offensively and defensively and took control of the game early."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.