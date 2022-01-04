Atchison County Community High School once again proved its ability to break away in the second half of a game in a 62-33 win over Jefferson County North Tuesday night at home.
The Tigers had a balanced offensive effort on the night with four players in double figures.
"Offensively we played at a really high level," ACCHS Head Coach Austin Eckert said. "Our turnovers were really low, and we shared the ball well. When four or five girls are scoring the ball it makes you really hard to guard; it makes offense pretty easy."
Junior Natalie Nitz and freshman Kinzee Bauerle led the way with 12, junior Jordan Caplinger had 11, and Addison Schletzbaum had 10. Junior Aleah Wallisch added nine on the night as well.
ACCHS had 12 threes on the night. Eckert said that was in large part due to his team moving the ball inside out throughout the game.
"We're getting the ball inside out and driving the ball in the paint when it needs to be," Eckert said. "We're at our best when we can play inside out."
Despite leading by 31-20 at the half, the Tiger team as a whole knew they could do better specifically on the defensive end of the floor.
"We're definitely a second-half team," Wallisch said. "The first half we really weren't ourselves, but second half we came out and got down to it."
Eckert said one aspect of the game he hopes his team can continue to improve on and will benefit them late in the season is in the press.
"I want to get better at the press," Eckert said. "To beat the best teams in our league we need to learn how to press a little better."
