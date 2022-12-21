Atchison County Community High School girls' basketball continue their success this season heading into the holiday break following a 66-16 win over Horton Tuesday night in Effingham.
The Lady Tigers had control of the game from start to finish that began with a 27-5 first quarter.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said his team did a good job of not falling into a game that could've easily not brought out their best efforts.
"I'm very happy with the way we played and the way we started," Eckert said. "A lot of times when you come into a game you are expecting to win you can come out flat or selfish. That hasn't been our team the past two games, and we've come out and shared the ball."
Sophomore Kinzee Bauerle led the team in scoring on the night with 19 points.
"Kinzee is a dog, and we saw her take a big step this summer with her mentality and aggressiveness," Eckert said. "She's starting to get to the point where she's confident no matter what is going on."
Senior Aleah Wallisch was second on the team with 17, and both seniors Natalie Nitz and Addison Schletzbaum had 11.
"This is a great group, and they are starting to gel well and have fun," Eckert said. "A lot of times when you are having fun you share the ball well. I feel like we trending to a team that will be sharp at the end of the season."
The win was the second game back for Eckert after missing the previous game.
Wallisch said having their coach back for the last two games was certainly uplifting for the team.
"We missed him a lot, and it was definitely like a missing piece when he was gone for that one game," Wallisch said.
