Atchison County Community High School couldn’t seem to find much of a rhythm or baskets in the fourth quarter leading to a 40-29 defeat from Jackson Heights Tuesday night.
The Tigers were leading 23-20 with about two minutes left in the third quarter before the Cobras went on a 13-0 run that completely changes the game.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said the full-court press of Heights spearheaded that run that put his team in a deficit they couldn’t overcome.
"I thought we were really comfortable, and we were getting a lot of good looks, and they put some pressure on us that shocked us at first and we didn't handle it super well," Eckert said. "That changed the game."
The Cobra defense is a difficult challenge for any team and Eckert thought at times they were combatted well but struggled as well.
"That's one of the better defensive teams in Northeast Kansas," Eckert said. "They don't allow a high level of shot, and so it takes a lot of patience, and at times I thought we executed really well with moving the ball, and then there were times where we were stagnant."
The Tigers were finding success on the perimeter hitting five three-pointers in the first half with four of those coming from junior Natalie Nitz who led the team in scoring on the night with those 12 points.
Eckert was pleased with how ACCHS's defense performed on the night and said they played at a winning level all night.
"I thought tonight we were the better team for half the game," Eckert said. "I thought executed at a high level and played great defense. I thought we held them to exactly what we needed them, and hopefully, we get another chance at them."
The Tigers will be the two seed in Sub-State, and the Cobras will be the number one seed with the potential to meet again for a third time this season next week for a shot at state.
