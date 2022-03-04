Atchison County Community High School had a 34-31 lead with four minutes remaining before the wheels started to come off.
The Tigers would be the recipient of a 12-3 run the close the game by Jefferson County North and send ACCHS home early 43-37 Thursday night at Valley Falls High School in the second round of Sub-State.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said his team just wasn't able to find or work for many good looks at the basket in the final minutes.
"I think there was a three or four trip stretch where we turned it over and didn't get a shot or the look we really wanted," Eckert said. "JCN played really well, and they hit shots and played good defense throughout the night."
Eckert said he certainly didn't do his best from the bench as well on the night.
"I probably didn't have my best coaching as well, and I need to get better," Eckert said.
The Tigers had battled back in the second half after to take the lead they after trailing for most of the first half shooting 22 percent from the field.
Their shooting and offensive woes ultimately returned at word time.
ACCHS will have a majority of its team back next season besides senior leader Maci Behrnes.
Eckert said the type of effort Behrnes brought her entire career will be missed in the program.
"She was a kid who walked in the gym freshman year, and you thought she probably couldn't play for us," Eckert said. "She's been a kid who done everything we've asked her to do from the moment she stepped on the floor to the final moments tonight. I wish I had five more Macis."
Eckert said his team will have to work harder than they have ever before after missing out on advancing to state for the second straight season.
"We just have to work and put in more work than any of these girls have out in during their lives if they want to go to state because that is what it's going to take," Eckert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.