ACCHS

ACCHS senior Bricen Lee runs through the line of scrimmage against Pleasant Ridge Saturday at Effingham. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

A late game surge helps lift Atchison County Community High School past Pleasant Ridge to a 36-14 home win Saturday in Effingham.

After falling behind 14-12 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter the Tigers (4-1) would finish the rest of the contest on a 24-0 run against the Rams.

