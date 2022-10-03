A late game surge helps lift Atchison County Community High School past Pleasant Ridge to a 36-14 home win Saturday in Effingham.
After falling behind 14-12 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter the Tigers (4-1) would finish the rest of the contest on a 24-0 run against the Rams.
Head Coach Alex Thornburgh said he thought his team really woke up and became even more motivated after giving up 14 points to start the half.
"I think seeing Pleasant Ridge move the ball down the field on us that efficiently to start the half woke our guys up a little bit," Thornburgh said. "We came out flat out of the locker room, and our kids responded with a big drive."
The Tiger offense finished with over 500 total yards of offense on the day with senior quarterback Bricen Lee accounting for 396 of those yards and three touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
Lee continues to lead the way for the Tiger offense with 1,142 total yards so far this season.
Senior Trenton Kimmi had nine touches for 124 yards and two touchdowns on the day as well.
Thornburgh said he was happy with the resilience his team displayed in the home win.
"I think we really saw the resilience of our kids being able to bounce back after getting punched in the mouth to start the second half," Thornburgh said.
The win comes off a 49-8 road defeat for ACCHS against Rossville in the previous game. Thornburgh said getting past what was a disappointing road loss was key for his squad with plenty of the season still remaining.
"It was great to be able to bounce back and get a win this week," Thornburgh said. "We talked to the guys all week about not letting one game define your season, we still have all our goals in front of us, making the playoffs and winning a league title."
