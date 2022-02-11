Atchison County Community High School put together maybe their best defensive outing of the season Friday night in a 41-14 victory over McLouth.
The Bulldogs were shut out in the first quarter and could manage a feeble four points at halftime.
"I thought tonight was our best defensive effort of the year," Head Coach Austin Eckert said. "All four quarters we communicated at a high level and did a lot of really good things."
Junior Addison Schletzbaum said they were just hitting on all cylinders on defense throughout the night.
"I think the communication was at the highest rate it's been all year," Schletzbaum said. "It was just kind of clicking tonight."
Junior Aleah Wallisch helped give the Tigers the lead with 10 of their 24 points in the first half.
"We've got to feed her," Eckert said. "When she gets going it makes our offense a lot easier outside, and we can shoot the ball a little easier."
Schletzbaum said getting Wallish going early is key for her confidence and the success of the offense.
"If she gets down on herself she'll shut down a little bit so when we can get her to a hot start it helps us just as much as it helps her," Schletzbaum said.
Eckert said Wallisch is a key cog in the lofty goals ACCHS still has in mind this season.
"If we're going to do some special things this year we're going to need to play through her more," Eckert said.
Schletzbaum led the team with 17 points, and Wallisch had 12 points.
Eckert said the win was the most efficient performance for them on offense this season.
"I thought this was our cleanest night offensively," Eckert said. "We didn't have a lot of turnovers, and for the most part, we were patient. That is one of the better defensive teams in our league with their man defense."
Eckert also expressed his pleasure with how the Tigers still haven't peaked yet with just three games remaining in the regular season.
"I'm really glad we haven't played our best basketball yet," Eckert said. "If we did I'd be a little bit concerned."
Schletzbaum said she sees the potential for them to start a run after this win.
"It's nice that we haven't hit that peak yet, and I think tonight is kind of opening that book for us," Schletzbaum said.
