Junior Tannah Forbes and senior Drucilla Longbrake both made history last weekend by being the first two girls from the Atchison County Community High School program to qualify for an official wrestling state tournament at regional wrestling in Paola.
The state tournament will take place Thursday morning at Tony’s Pizza Events Center with the first round starting at 9 a.m.
Forbes finished second in her weight class while Longbrake finished fourth.
Coach Chase Madden said it has been a joy to see the girls work and fight through adversity this season.
“Seeing the girls push themselves to be their best, even through the injuries and sickness we’ve dealt with,” Madden said. “That is gratifying.”
Forbes said the Effingham community has shown massive support.
“Once we got back to the school we had good support from everyone,” Forbes said. “We hope to have a lot of fans show up to state.”
Forbes is excited for the opportunity to bring hardware back home but also to inspire any younger girl wrestlers in the area.
“Going into the finals we hope to bring back the first place medal,” Forbes said. “I hope to inspire younger females to join the wrestling teams after seeing what we were able to accomplish.”
Atchison also had two girl wrestlers compete over the weekend and both came just short of making that trip to state.
Iliana Wurzbacher only lost to two girls who finished third and fifth.
“In both matches that she lost she was ahead of her opponents and ended up getting caught and put on her back,” Ed Crouse said. “She was two moves from State and who knows what would have happened down there.”
Ambyr Forbes also had a couple of tough losses.
“She wrestled well but had difficulty with girls that were considerably bigger than her,” Crouse said.
