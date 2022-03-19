Atchison County Community High School baseball prepares to enter the season with aspirations of finding success this season.
Head Coach Paul Courter said work in the weight room has played a significant role in how much success football, wrestling, and basketball had this season and should do the same for baseball.
“Our time in the weight room has been so key, and I cannot stress the importance of this enough going forward,” Courter said. “These guys through- football, basketball, and wrestling have competed at a high level and have learned the art of winning, and that will continue starting in the weight room.”
Courter said being efficient and sharp on defense is the main key for ACCHS as well.
“We continue to be focused on being a solid defensive team,” Courter said. “We want to pitch to contact and make the routine plays and get-outs. We are getting stronger from a pitching standpoint and continue to stress pitching to the strike zone.”
The Tigers will lean on a senior and junior class full of experience like Kieran Courter, Caleb Miller, Ryan Keith, Bricen Lee, Kreyton Bauerle, Trenton Kimmi, Ty Crossland, and Coltin Myers.
Courter said he feels like the Tiger athletes have really broken down the wall to the success they have been seeking the previous season, and baseball is ready to continue that run.
“Sometimes the biggest hurdle is the training it takes to win and learning to win, but they have embraced it throughout the year,” Courter said. “We are seeing it throughout the whole school in all aspects and it is rewarding as a teacher and a coach. These guys are ready to compete for titles this baseball season.”
