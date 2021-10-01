When Atchison County Community High School needed an answer backed up on their side of the field Friday night, versatile senior offensive weapon Kieran Courter delivered with an 85-yard sprint to the end zone capping off a 42-29 win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy and clinched the program's first Northeast Kansas League title since 2010.
"I'm not going to lie, once I hit the other forty I knew I was gone," Courter said. "It was just an amazing feeling of 'Wow we're league champs."
ACCHS head coach Alex Thornburgh was elated for Courter after the many hours he put in this offseason to be achieving the success he is now.
"He was someone who we thought was kind of robbed of all-league honors last year so he put the work in this spring and summer in the weight room," Thornburgh said. "That was a culmination of his efforts right there to cap off a league championship for us. I'm so proud for that kid."
Following the victory, the Tiger student section raced to the field to join the players and coaches in a celebration many years in the making for the program and the community.
"It's amazing because I know exactly how much it meant to everybody because it's been so long since it last happened," Courter said. "It's been 11 years in the making and we finally did it."
Courter finished the game with three scores to go along with the other two weapons on the ACCHS offensive delivery on the night.
Junior running back Coltin Myers had two rushing scores and quarterback Bricen Lee had three total scores including two touchdown passes to Courter.
The Tigers went on a 22-0 run after starting the game down 14-8 early in the second quarter.
"We really struggled at the beginning with Maur Hill kind of dominating us upfront," Thornburgh said. "Our guys kind of figured it out there and played really well."
Thornburgh said his team handled the explosive passing attack of the Ravens led by senior quarterback Drew Caudle relatively well on the night.
"He's a darn good quarterback and I'm really proud of how our guys played defensively," Thornburgh said. "We gave up a couple of big plays but to hold a team like that to 29 points is pretty well."
The emotional win was also the first time ACCHS has defeated MHMA since 2013.
"Coach (Brandon) Wilkes told me 'the rivalry is back' and I think that is great for both of these schools," Thornburgh said.
Wilkes said his team just didn't make enough game-defining plays and didn't take advantage of a few loose balls throughout the game.
"They made a couple of big plays at the end and the ball rolled their way a lot tonight when it was on the ground," Wilkes said. "We dropped a lot of passes tonight as well."
