Bricen Lee

File photo | ATCHISON GLOBE

Atchison County Community High School senior quarterback Bricen Lee runs down the sideline against Pleasant Ridge in Effingham.

 File photo

The Atchison County Community High School football program had its best season in several years with a record of 6-3 and a playoff appearance in 2021.

Head Coach Alex Thornburgh and Tigers have their sights on showing that last season is more of what is to come for the program.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.