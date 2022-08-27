The Atchison County Community High School football program had its best season in several years with a record of 6-3 and a playoff appearance in 2021.
Head Coach Alex Thornburgh and Tigers have their sights on showing that last season is more of what is to come for the program.
“Something we talked to the kids all spring and summer is that the target is on your back now,” Thornburgh said. “We had a breakout year last year and we’ve got to continue to build on that for the future of our program.”
The biggest challenge with achieving the same level of success for ACCHS is the departure of Kieran Courter who led the team in both rushing and receiving
Despite the loss of Courter, the Tigers have a number of weapons available to them, new and returning, including quarterback Bricen Lee who had 1,286 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
Senior Coltin Myers and sophomore Easton Schletzbaum will both be taking carries for the Tigers this season on offense.
Thornburgh expects guys to take a step forward in their second season in the offense.
“The second year in our offensive system and guys know their expectations and their jobs and I feel like we should be able to hit the ground running,” Thornburgh said. “I think we have guys who realize they have an opportunity.”
The Tigers will have nine starters returning on defense this season and Thornburgh expects a jump in level of play for that side of the ball as well.
“It’s a lot of upperclassmen that should be leading our defense,” Thornburgh said. “Hopefully we can add some wrinkles. I really think our defense will take a huge step up.”
Thornburgh said he’s seen the motivation from the team to have the same or even more successful than last year.
“We have some guys who have worked hard this summer to show they want to make an impact on Friday nights,” Thornburgh said. “It’s a good opportunity to show last year wasn’t a fluke and it’s something we can continue to build on.”
