The cries of outraged fans filled the chilly air on Friday night during Maur Hill-Mount Academy’s home win over Atchison County Community High School, as officials declared the game over late in the third quarter with the final score of 49-0.
The game was ended by way of the Referee’s discretion with 5:03 left in the third quarter due to coaching ejections, and rising tensions.
Following multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and side-line warnings for both teams, the white hat official took centerfield to announce the discontinuation of the game.
Raven coach Brandon Wilkes, said he could only account for what was happening on his side of the field.
“I don’t know what was happening on their sideline,” Wilkes said. “I’m just really proud of the way our guys played tonight.”
MHMA Senior quarterback Jack Caudle, who had four passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in the first half, kindled a flame in the Raven offense that would survive the night.
“They played mainly cover two, with their weak side safety bracketing our single receiver on the weak side.” Caudle said, “We still managed to get open and find the weakness in their line allowing us to run well, and do what we needed to tonight.”
The Ravens’ defense dominated the Tigers, racking up ten forced fumbles, and one interception on the night.
A running clock was initiated following half-time, lasting until the dramatic turn of events.
MHMA Will visit Pleasant Ridge next Fridat while ACCHS will go to Nemaha Central. Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoff.
