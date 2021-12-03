Atchison County Community High School girls basketball showed why its season aspirations are so high with a dominant 60-26 win at Maur Hill-Mount Academy Friday night.
Being able to separate and assert themselves in a game was a goal for Head Coach Austin Eckert and the Tigers.
"That has been the focus just all offseason, coming out and set the tone of what our season is going to look like," Eckert said. "Last year's team would've struggled to separate ourselves."
Eckert said he loved the intensity and energy his team came out with to start the game.
"We came out fired up, aggressive, and with a lot of intensity, and that's what allowed us to show what we're capable of," Eckert said.
Junior Natalie Nitz led the game in scoring with 21 points off seven threes.
Nitz said her teammates showed camaraderie and were happy for each other's success, which was a prominent talking point in the offseason.
"We all gave each other the ball and were helping each other up," Nitz said. "Just coming out and being able to dominate just shows how the season is going to go and how we're going to play the rest of the year."
Nitz said putting in extra work in the offseason played a big part in improving their ability to play unselfishly and assert their talent as a whole team.
"The fact that we got into the gym this summer and worked our tails off helps a lot," Nitz said. "We want to work for each other and not just ourselves as individuals. That really helps us be a better team and get to that championship level."
Eckert said a performance like that from Nitz is pretty standard for a player of her ability and work ethic.
"She's a hard-working kid, she puts the time in and is a true leader on our team," Eckert said. "I'm not surprised by that, and her teams did a good job of finding her."
Eckert highlighted how well his team played in the paint on the night especially on the boards.
"We rebounded the ball like mad women," Eckert said. "That's probably the best rebounding performance I've seen these girls have as a team."
Raven Head Coach Luke Noll said his young squad fought hard despite ACCHS being the juggernaut they will be this season in the Northeast Kansas League.
"They are kind of another animal especially for our league right now," Noll said. "I thought we did fight with some young girls. That is a team that is going to do a lot of damage this year."
Junior Aleah Wallisch was second for the Tigers in points with 12 on the night.
