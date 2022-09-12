Tigers improve to 2-0 with win over JCN By James Howey Atchison Globe Sep 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Atchison County Community High School quarterback Bricen Lee runs down the sideline against Pleasant Ridge in Effingham. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison County Community High School senior quarterback Bricen Lee impressed in a 14-6 win over Jefferson County North on the road Friday night. Lee helped get the Tigers to 2-0 with 215 total yards and two touchdowns through the air and ground. ACCHS took a 14-0 lead into halftime and was able to hold on for the eight-point win. The Tigers will host Oskaloosa Friday night in Effingham. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Tigers improve to 2-0 with win over JCN Commerce and Patterson Family Foundation announce availability of more funding to revitalize downtown buildings Felony traffic convictions drive defendant into prison time Atchison runs over Sumner Daily routine for firefighters seems routine until the bell rings PROJECT CONCERN Watowa Family reunion at Good Intent Tigers announce 2022 Homecoming Royalty candidates Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect fentanyl and other narcotics seizure leads to the arrest of twoBehler, Gregory E. 1958-2022POLICE REPORTCounty expands road project spendingPerkins, Nicholas 1994-2022Atchison runs over SumnerTucker, Shawn 1999-2022Steve Brown, Atchison's pal foreverTigers announce 2022 Homecoming Royalty candidatesPhoenix prevail over Cyclones Images Videos CommentedMonkeypox on the rise in Kansas City area (1)St. Mary's ready to serve pancake luncheon at Purcell (1)Pantle, John W. 2001-2022 (1)United Way has long history with Atchison (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
