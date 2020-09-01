Atchison County Community High School hopes to keep taking steps forward as a program despite the loss of two of the best players in recent memory with Tucker Smith and Trystin Myers.
“We lost a lot of experience with Tucker and Trystin leaving but also got back some experience that we haven’t had before,” Coach Corey Thomas said.
The most crucial piece returning for the Tigers is junior quarterback Kieran Courter who is entering his second season as the starter.
“I expect a lot more leadership out of him,” Thomas said. “It was a tough role for a sophomore to step into but as the season went on the team gained his trust and he became a little bit more vocal as a leader.”
Thomas said he’s already seen Kieran take the right steps to becoming even more of a leader for the program.
“He’s been a great leader this summer in any workouts we’ve had,” Thomas said. “He’s really stepped up in the leadership role. He is athletic and with a great sports IQ.”
ACCHS has been a predictable run heavy offense the last couple of years and Thomas said Kieran should be able to prove that to them.
“We really need to get back to being a balanced offense this season,” Thomas said. “I think he is ready to do that for us the next several years.”
The Tigers are set to bring back all but two starters on the offensive line.
Thomas said getting better on the defensive side of the ball is probably the Tigers’ biggest priority,
“We’ve always made improvements on offense and consistently scored points each game,” Thomas said. “We really have to do a better job on the defensive side of making tackles and not giving up the big explosive plays to other teams.”
Thomas also expects big things from their two sophomore starting cornerbacks Ty Crossland and Bricen Lee, who are both going into their second season as a starter.
“Each game they continually got better and by the end of the season they were figuring things and the game was slowing down for them,” Thomas said.
Thomas also said his team needs to do a better job of holding onto momentum.
“The steps we have to take is that when we have momentum on our side we need to contain it and keep it on our side,” Thomas said. “If we can do that it’ll help set us up to win those ball games where it’s a flip of the coin.”
Given the current situation of sports across the country Thomas said they stressed to kids to give their all everyday because not much is guaranteed this season.
“We’ve been stressing this whole summer that it isn’t a guarantee,” Thomas said. “You don’t know hour by hour what’s going to happen.”
