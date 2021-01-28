Atchison County Community High School wrestling paid tribute to its two seniors this season at the 2021 King and Queen of the Mats Thursday night.
The pair of seniors were Tannah Forbes and Gunnar Koontz.
The Tigers defeated Royal Valley in a dual on the night 45-24. Holton was originally going to be there to make the night a double dual but their team had Covid related issues.
Forbes was the first official KSHSAA medalist for the ACCHS program.
“She is one of pioneers of our girls wrestling program and a history maker,” Coach Kody Kramer said.
Kramer also gave credit to the leader Koontz has been as the lone senior boy this season.
“He’s been a great leader for us this year and he’s just continued to grow since his freshman year,” Kramer said.
Both boys and girls will compete in districts next week in Marysville with the girls wrestling Friday and the boys wrestling Saturday.
