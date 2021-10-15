Atchison County Community High School didn't record an offensive touchdown Friday night in Effingham but still found a way to grind out a 14-12 victory over Republic County.
The two scores on the night for the Tigers were a first-half blocked punt and about a 70-yard interception return from senior Bricen Lee, which was the only score of the second half.
The ACCHS defense came to play in the second half after allowing the Buffaloes to have two drives that took up a majority of the first half.
Coach Alex Thornburgh said they showed toughness up front in the second half.
"We made some adjustments at halftime thanks to coach Courter," Thornburgh said. "I thought we just played tougher upfront. We challenged our guys to be tougher at halftime because they were just running a wedge on us and getting six yards a carry."
Lee also had the game-sealing interception on a drive where Republic County miraculously converted a fourth and 18 and a fourth and 14 in the final minutes.
"We stayed on the inside and stopped the run when we needed to," Lee said. "It just shows that we're here to challenge other teams, and we brought it on defense tonight."
The Tigers will look to address the issues that were prevalent in an offensive performance where they were stopped three times inside the ten-yard line.
Thornburgh said the offensive line was unable to get any push all night.
"We were getting dominated up front most of the night," Thornburgh said. "Our line was just getting folded, and that's something we'll have to work on this week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.