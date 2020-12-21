Atchison County Community High School took on the chin Monday in its first loss of the season 51-19 at Holton.
The Wildcats leaped out to a 16-2 lead and the Tigers could never recover.
ACCHS never had an answer for the physical play that Holton brought throughout the nights.
"They were very physical and they didn't make a lot of mistakes," Coach Austin Eckert said. "They have a lot of experience on the team. I think our young team just got outplayed physically."
Eckert seeing this type of team early on the season could be a good learning experience for his squad.
"In a way this could be a really good building block for our season just to see what good teams do," Eckert said. "They are physical, in your face and controlled. We weren't those things tonight."
Eckert said he is encouraged by the team heading into the break with a winning record, but admits plenty is needed to be done.
"Anytime you can go into the break 3-1 it's pretty positive," Eckert said. "Obviously we have a lot to work on but I feel pretty good at where we're at."
