Atchison County Community High School boys basketball nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback against Horton before coming up short in overtime 51-49 Tuesday night in Effingham.
Despite forcing the game into overtime, the Tigers missed many opportunities through second chance points and layups that would've given them the win in regulation after trailing most of the fourth quarter.
"The difference in the game late was the second chance points and are inability to get a stop late, and not take advantage of our opportunities when they were give to us, but credit Horton and their ability to execute," Head Coach Tayor Smith said.
Senior Kreyton Bauerle did hit a three-pointer as time expired to send the home crowd into a frenzy and the game into overtime at 43-43.
Bauerle finished with a team-high 13 points while seniors Trenton Kimmi and Matthew Worley both had 12 points.
Despite the disappointing loss, Smith said he was proud with how is team fought through late in the game when nothing seemed to be going right for them.
"Extremely proud of our guys to battle and never quit," Smith said ."That’s the culture I wanna build and my expectations every night out, just have to continue to focus on working really hard to get better because we are right there on doing some great things."
