ACCHS

ACCHS senior Kreyton Bauerle goes up for basket against a Horton defender Tuesday night in Effingham.

 By James Howey | Atchison Globe

Atchison County Community High School boys basketball nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback against Horton before coming up short in overtime 51-49 Tuesday night in Effingham. 

Despite forcing the game into overtime, the Tigers missed many opportunities through second chance points and layups that would've given them the win in regulation after trailing most of the fourth quarter.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.