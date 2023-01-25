For the second straight season, Atchison County Community High School girls' basketball defeated Atchison in the first round of a mid-season tournament.
This time the win came in the first round of the Jefferson County North girl's basketball tournament 63-39 Tuesday night.
The game started off competitively with the Tigers leading 17-13 after the first quarter. The Phoenix did pull to within 31-23 in the second quarter before ACCHS would go on a 7-0 run to take command of the game.
"I thought we responded to adversity well, and we buckled down offensively and started to make good decisions, and defensively I thought we played a lot better at that point," ACCHS Head Coach Austin Eckert said.
The Tigers showed how much depth and versatility they have in the win with nearly four players in double figures for points.
"We can score inside, we can score driving, and we can score from our outside shots," Eckert said. "We have multiple ways we can attack and the girls are starting to figure that out."
Senior Aleach Wallisch led the team with 16, senior Natalie Nitz was second with 15, sophomore Kinzee Bauerle was third with 14, and freshman Madison Martin had nine on the night.
"We played really good offense tonight, and we shared the ball well," Wallisch said. "It's fun to play them because they are in the same county, and It felt really good to win."
Eckert said playing their county helps his team with seeing different looks that they may not see in regular league play.
"I like playing Atchison because it is a different style of basketball, and it's a county rival," Eckert said. "That's a really young and physical team, and they give us different looks so it's good to play them."
Atchison head coach Nic Rebant said playing a team the caliber of ACCHS does benefit his team in the long run of the season.
"This is why you play the mid-season tournaments to come out and find out where you are at," Rebant said. "They are just so good and know how to play off each other, and that's something we're still learning. We're trying to learn the rotation and where everyone fits in."
The Phoenix had won four in a row before falling to the Tigers. Rebant said he can see his young team with no seniors continue to move in the right direction after dealing with several injuries to start the season
"They give me everything they've got and play so hard," Rebant said. "We have to work on our shooting, but you know the effort and willingness to shown to be coached is good. As we keep growing and playing like that good things will be in store."
