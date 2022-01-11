The Atchison County Community High School Powerlifting squad competed at a meet in McLouth with over 320 lifters in attendance from 16 schools including 5A and 6A schools.
The Tigers had several competitors who stood out on the day who finished near the top of multiple events.
Breyton Hewitt placed first in bench, fourth in squat, third in clean, and fourth overall in his class.
Kiren Courter placed sixth in bench, ninth in squat, third in clean, and seventh overall in his class.
Dalton Damon placed sixth in bench, second in squat, fifth in clean, and third overall in his class.
Coltin Meyers placed twelfth in bench, scratched in squat, fifth in clean, and fifteenth overall in his class.
Lauren Courter scratched in bench, twelfth in squat, seventh in clean, and sixteenth overall in her class.
Triston Hewitt was second in bench, seventh in squat, sixth in clean, and sixth overall in his class.
Brandon Albirght was eighth in bench, eighth in squat, scratched in clean, and ninth overall in his class.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy competed in the lifting event and had a trio of lifters earn results near the top of their class.
Sam Joyce took third overall and first in the bench press, Charles Riley took second overall, and Zoey Stec swept her division taking first in all her events in her class.
