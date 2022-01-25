Atchison County Community High School and Atchison High School girls basketball squads met for the first time since December of 2017 with the Tigers coming out on top 50-35 with suffocating defense late Tuesday night in the first round of the Hiawatha Invitational.
Neither offense looked sharp on the night with the game being tied 25-25 at the 3:38 mark in the third quarter.
"I thought our offense was extremely choppy tonight," ACCHS Head Coach Austin Eckert said. "We forced some shots that we don't usually force. We weren't hitting the open man or making the extra pass, and that's something we need to work on."
The Tigers would go on a 15-2 run to take command of the game and also held the Phoenix to just 10 points the rest of the night.
"We did a lot better in the second half of flying around, playing with more intensity and just a little more effort," Eckert said. "In the first half at times we were playing with just some half-efforts whether that was boxing out or going to contest a shooter."
The full-court press of the Tigers caused numerous amount of problems and too many turnovers for Atchison to overcome in the second half.
"Once we got into our press and got confident with it we were able to just click," Tiger senior Addison Schletzbaum said. "We were all playing together, on our rotation and doing our jobs."
ACCHS also had several possessions where they were able to gain four or five-second chance attempts at the basket.
"Our offensive boards were just insane," Schletzbaum said. "If we keep them from getting second-chance shots and we get them, we're going to win every time."
Atchison Head coach Nic Rebant also highlighted the difference rebounds made in the contest.
"They really beat us on the boards, and they kept getting shot after shot," Rebant said. "When you let a team do that it's hard to win."
Schletzbaum and junior Natalie Nitz both led the Tigers in points with 14 on the night, and freshman Kinzee Bauerle had 12.
Senior Katy Harris led Atchison with 12 points.
Eckert said his team did pretty well against a great player in Harris who is averaging 14.5 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.
"She got us in foul trouble in the first half a little bit," Eckert said. "I thought the second half we did a really nice job on her and started to take away what she likes to do."
Despite the double-digit loss, Rebant said his team should take some positives with competing against one of the better teams at the 2A level.
"For us to compete against a team like they are is good for our confidence and how we're trying to change our culture," Rebant said. "To see them battle in a situation like this is good for the future."
Eckert said renewing the rivalry with Atchison was exciting for his squad to be able to do.
"That was super fun, and I wish we could play Atchison more often," Eckert said. "I think the girls were super excited to play them because we haven't played them in a long time, and they know most of the girls over there."
