The Atchison County Community High School defense was completely suffocating in the second half in its 39-24 Sub State win over Jefferson County North Friday night at Valley Falls.
The Tigers just allowed two points in the third quarter and caused problems for the Chargers all night.
This was the third meeting of the season between both teams and was the only one ACCHS won after suffering close losses the first two times.
Head Coach Troy Hoffman said the win was just another example of how his team's attitude and culture have adjusted in recent years.
"I just think our mindset has changed," Hoffman said. "We've been down for so many years, and changing that mindset is tough, and it comes through hard work in practice."
Hoffman said his team has supreme confidence in how much of an obstacle their pressure defense is becoming for opponents.
"The kids truly believe that the press can affect and slow down a lot of teams," Hoffman said. "We told them we didn't want to run one thing they practiced in practice tonight, and I think our kids did that tonight."
The defensive pressure of the Tigers played a big role in the 10-0 lead they built to start the game.
"We had been game planning all week long to just fly around make their lives really difficult, and that's exactly what we did," Senior Kieran Courter said.
ACCHS will now number one seed Valley Falls for a chance to go to the 2A State Tournament Saturday at 7 p.m.
Hoffman said he's proud of how much the Tiger's culture has blossomed not only for basketball but for anything related to the high school.
"I just think the kids are working harder during the season and off-season," Hoffman said. "They are working hard in other sports, getting work done in the classroom, and I think improvements on the basketball court can be seen off it as well."
