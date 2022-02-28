Atchison County Community High School basketball avoided another loss in the first round of Sub-State by handily defeating McLouth 49-26 Monday night in Effingham.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said he could tell that last season's first-round loss to Riverside was on their mind with the focused effort they played with.
"We didn't talk about that game specifically, but it was definitely on the girls' minds," Eckert said. "I think that bothered them a lot last year with the season-ending abruptly."
The Tigers came out strong on both ends of the floor leading 19-3 at the end of the first quarter.
ACCHS also hit four of its eight threes in the first quarter.
"When we hit threes we're really good," Eckert said. "I thought we were really good tonight at sharing the ball and finding the right people to make those shots."
Tiger junior Addison Schletzbaum said they didn't want senior Maci Behrnes to go out on a loss
"We didn't want to go out like that for Maci's last home game," Schletzbaum said "Last year it sucked the way we ended the season, but we came back stronger."
Schletzbaum led the team in scoring with 15 points, Junior Natalie Nitz had 14 and Kinzee Bauerle was third with 10.
"We know we can score, and we have four natural scorers," Schletzbaum said. "Offense isn't what we're always worried about, but instead of making sure we play together on the defensive end."
The Tigers will take on Jefferson County North Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the second round of Sub-State in Valley Falls.
Eckert said how his team plays on defense will ultimately decide on how far they go this season.
"If we play really good defense we can beat anyone," Eckert said. "That's what it'll come down to for the rest of the season. If we're going to do something special it's got to be from the defense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.