Coach Cody Kramer knows small town sports, having transitioned from Uniontown, a place even more sparsely populated than Effingham. He also knows Atchison County wrestling is a force to be reckoned with.
“I wanted to come out and really further build on the tradition of this excellent program,” Kramer said. “I was really intrigued by the history wrestlers have built here. They are a program that I followed closely, even when I was in high school. I knew all about what Atchison County represents on the mat.”
The ACCHS team already features some of the best Kansas boys and girls in the sport. Brodie Page, at 126 pounds, took sixth place at the state tournament
last year.
“He’s a really talented kid,” Kramer said. “I’m only starting to get accustomed to working with him and seeing what he likes to do. We look for him to have an outstanding junior
year.”
Sophomore Mason Scholz also offers a lot of promise to Kramer, at 120 pounds. He will be down for the earlier meets of the year, as during the preseason Fall Brawl held in the Kansas City area, Scholz dislocated his elbow and will probably return about midway through the season.
Sophomore Tiler Hewitt is something of blank canvass for Kramer, as the coach considers him to have lots of natural talent but not much
experience or deep understanding of the techniques needed to win.
“The big thing with him is just an emphasis on continuing to learn and grow in the sport and get more mat time,” Kramer said. “He did win in a state match last year, and with that win we look for him to progress and earn his place on the podium this year. I think we can make
that happen.”
Since 2018 head coach Brett Delich moved on, Kramer has introduced a new system for his wrestlers to study as part of how they practice and how they master new techniques and holds.
“The biggest challenge will be the guys adapting what they learn to what they already know, and competing while they learn a whole new system,” Kramer said.
“I imagine they were getting comfortable with what Coach Delich wanted them to do. I trust my more experienced guys to adapt to it, and for the new guys to buy into it.”
