Atchison County Community High School only had three players score on the night but that's all that was needed for a 48-31 win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy Wednesday night.
Sophomores Aleah Wallisch, Natalie Nitz and Addison Schletzbaum have led the way for the Tigers all season and couldn't be stopped by the Ravens in the win.
Wallisch led the way with 17, Nitz had 16 and Schletzbaum finished with 15.
"Those three kind of do all the work for us and they really carried us tonight," Tiger coach Austin Eckert said.
The performance was a season-high for Wallisch who had been struggling a little lately. Eckert said Wallisch adds a whole other dimension to the team when she performs like she did against the Ravens.
"I thought she controlled the game on both ends with blocking the ball and scoring in the paint," Eckert said. "We have a team that can shoot the ball from the outside but when you have a presence inside it opens everything else for other players."
Wallisch said she felt more focused during her performance Wednesday night.
"That was probably my best game of the season," Wallach said. "I felt a lot more calm and patient in this game."
Eckert said his team's effort on defense was really the difference in the second half that helped them break away from a 22-17 halftime lead.
"We were very focused on defense in the second half," Eckert said. "We were talking and fighting through screens and we didn't give up many defensive rebounds."
