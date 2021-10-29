Atchison County Community High School had three Cross Country runners qualify for state in regionals at Cottonwood Falls-Chase County High School last Saturday.
The two girls who qualified were freshman Leah Wilson who finished 5th with a time of 23:52 and freshman Rebekah Caplinger finished ninth with a time of 24:2. On the boy's side, junior Headen Forbes qualified with a sixth-place finish with a time of 18:55. This is Forbes's second trip to the state.
The rest of the results for ACCHS cross country are shown below:
Varsity Girls – Anna Falk 37th 29:56, Avery Handke 40th 31:32
Varsity Boys – Ben Rush 20th 21:02, Conner Simmers 24th 21:11, Caleb Miller 27th 21:29, Devyn Cummings 65th 26:23, Evan Sinclair 71st 30:03, Jared Eckert 72nd 30:05
The state meet is Saturday at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria with girls running at 10:00 a.m. and boys at 11:20 a.m. for class 2A.
