Atchison County Community High School earned a sweep over league rival Maur Hill-Mount Academy 45-23 thanks to an impressive defensive performance.
The full-court pressure of the Tiger (12-3) defense continues to improve and was maybe at its best in the first half.
"That was the best we've run it all year by far in the first half," Junior Addison Schletzbaum said. "We've been feeling hot on defense with our press and 1-3-1 zone working."
Head coach Austin Eckert also said ACCHS was performing the press at the highest level yet this season.
"I thought we were pretty focused defensively and did our jobs really well," Eckert said. "Our press finally looked how it is supposed to look, and we got some good steals off of that."
Eckert said giving teams another aspect to worry about with their defense can be a significant advantage.
"It makes teams have to prepare for something else," Eckert said. "It can speed things up and get teams out of rhythm, and when we do that really I think our half-court defense is pretty good."
Schletzbaum had one of her better performances of the season with 18 points and the first half leading to a game-high 24 points.
"It thought she played really under control, didn't force a lot she and kind of let the game come to her," Eckert said. "I thought she and her teammates shared the ball well tonight."
Schletzbaum said getting into a rhythm early offensively was refreshing for her after hitting a bit of a dry spell recently.
"The shots were just going in, and that hasn't really been happening for me," Schletzbaum said. "I've been in a little bit of a slump, and I was just kind of feeling on tonight."
The home win comes off the Tigers just taking third at the Hiawatha Invitational the previous weekend in a 53-51 overtime win over St. Mary.
"It gives us a lot of confidence," Schletzbaum said. "We had three really good tests including a Hiawatha team who is one of the better teams in the state."
The Ravens were just coming off a triple-overtime victory against Valley Falls Monday night 45-43.
Senior Zoey Stec finished with 19 points, and Hannah Kocour had 11 Monday night.
"I'm pretty pleased with the effort we gave after the marathon of a game last night," MHMA head coach Luke Noll. "They deserve some credit for fighting. They swallowed us up in that first half, but we did improve throughout the night."
