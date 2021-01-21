The Tigers were able to separate from Jefferson County North in the fourth quarter on Thursday night for a 48-39.
Head Coach Austin Eckert shared that the team has been practicing late game situations which helped his team focus down the stretch.
“We are a really young team, we need to build on that basketball IQ and how to finish games,” Eckert said.The Tigers finished extremely well against the Chargers.
Addison Schletzbaum was making every shot for ACCHS in the second half. She scored from the outside, inside and utilized a mid range jump shot to give her 23 points for the game, 18 of which came after halftime.“
I was not expecting that at all,” Schletzbaum said. “I was in my groove, shooting what I could. If I was open, shoot it.”
Eckert was pleased with his leading scorer as she commanded the offense.
“When she’s in attack mode, it makes everyone’s life easier. It opens up shooters, we can get the ball into the paint without bigs a little easier,”
Eckert said. “It was good to see her take the ball and be super aggressive.”
A slow start plagued the Tigers as they struggled on the defensive end leading to easy baskets for the Chargers.
But, the tide changed when they came back from halftime focusing on one main aspect.“Lock down defense, staying focused,” Schletzbaum said.
The Tigers were able to battle through the first half to victory through great ball movement and strong interior defense.
“We have to come out here and execute, so we come out here with the mindset to dominate every game [which] is our goal,” Schletzbaum said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.