Atchison County Community High School boys basketball came so close to its first victory of the season against Horton but were undone by late offensive woes and missed free throws.
The Tigers lost 44-42 and were only able to score seven points in the final five minutes of the game and missed 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.
ACCHS (0-4) still showed fight late in the game and were able to hang around to where junior Kieran Courter stole the ball in the final seconds and had an attempt which fell short, but would've given the team a miraculous win.
Tiger coach Troy Hoffman was pleased with his team's effort on the night and said one or two plays were ultimately the difference.
"I liked the fight and we executed most of the night," Hoffman said. "We fix two or three things especially on defense and we're sitting pretty good."
Hoffman said he saw improvement from the bench players of the Tigers as well.
"Some of the guys I had sub did some bad things in the first half and came back to do good things in the second half," Hoffman said. "They took a step forward and I'm very happy."
Hoffman also said he expects free throws to improve once the team can get into better shape.
"That's conditioning and as the season goes that won't happen," Hoffman said.
Courter finished with an impressive team-high 24 points as well as a number of plays on defense throughout the night.
The junior had been in quarantine before this game and Pleasant Ridge on Thursday.
"This is his second game back and he's been quarantined for so long," Hoffman said. "I loved his fight and desire to take it over on offense when we needed somebody. He also had a bunch of defensive plays where he was in a good position."
ACCHS will close out the semester Monday at Holton.
