The three local high schools will be competing in Sub-state volleyball Saturday action for a chance at state.
Atchison is the fourth overall seed in 4A and will be facing Bishop Miege the 13th seed at 2 p.m. at Atchison High School. The winner will face the winner of Paola and Tonganoxie to go to state later in the evening.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Atchison County Community High School will face each other in the four and five matchups in the Oskaloosa bracket approximately around 3 or 3:30 p.m.
The winner of that matchup will most likely take on the number one seed Jefferson County North 20 minutes after the four and five matches. The winner of that match will need one more victory to qualify for state.
