Atchison County Community High School didn’t have the start it expected against Riverside Friday night.
The Tigers found themselves down 13-0 in the second quarter to the winless Cyclones before eventually managing a comeback in the second half to win 32-13.
Head coach Alex Thornburgh said his team responded well after getting punched in the mouth early.
“We started pretty slow, they jumped out to a 13-0 lead and really punched us in the mouth early,” Thornburgh said. “We had guys step up all over the field and defensively we turned it up in the second half and played our style of defense, flying around to the ball. It was a great win for us and our program.”
Senior Kieran Courter added to the terrific season he is having with a total of 161 total yards and two touchdowns on the night.
The senior has 800 total yards of offense on the season with nine touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Bricen Lee had 197 total yards and three touchdowns on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.