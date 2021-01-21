Atchison County Community High School’s first half almost propelled them to victory, but a third quarter drought ended their hopes against Jefferson County North on Thursday Night.
The Tigers played great defense especially in the paint according to Head Coach Troy Hoffman. Bailey Wilson crowded the paint as the Chargers struggled to score around the basket.
“Bailey Wilson’s defense down in the bottom was phenomenal,” Hoffman said. “He was doing a great job.”
Kieran Courter led the Tigers offensively, he scored a team high 11 points including an acrobatic and-1 finish in the first quarter.
“I loved the way he [Courter] was coaching the kids,” Hoffman said. “He helped us get the ball moving from side to side which was good.”
The Tigers were down two points to the Chargers at halftime before the visitors went on a 17-2 run in the third quarter.
“We played great defense, they were moving when the ball was in the air,” Hoffman said. “In the second half, we weren’t doing that.”
The Chargers full court press created turnover after turnover in the third period as easy transition buckets were made.
“The ball stuck in our hands too much in the second half,” Hoffman said.
But, the first half was a major highlight for ACCHS as they dictated the tempo by making numerous three pointers when they were needed most.
“We’re taking a step in the right direction, I am so happy with that,” Hoffman said.
