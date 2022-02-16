Two local girl wrestlers earned their way to State Wrestling over the weekend at regional action at Baldwin City.
ACCHS wrestler Hannah Simmers took first at the 170 class, and Atchison's Carissa Smith earned third place in the same class as they both qualified for State Wrestling at Salina February 23-24.
Simmers won all her matches on the day by way of pin.
"Hannah had a great tournament, and being able to take first at regionals sets her up to have success at State in Salina," Head Coach Cody Kramer said. "Coach Alyssa Richardson has been very helpful in Hannah having success this season."
Smith had a tougher path to her state qualification after she lost her second match of the day.
She would go on to win her next matches by way of pin.
Head Coach Ed Crouse help put into perspective how far Smith and fellow senior Kate Servaes have come in the last couple of years.
"When she and Kate decided to become wrestlers two years ago they put everything they had into it," Crouse said. "They came to every summer strength and conditioning. They stayed after school and lifted all falls. They both were truly dedicated."
Crouse said he wished Smith had more time with the program.
"Carissa is a very strong person, both mentally and physically," Crouse said. "I wish this was her sophomore year instead of her senior year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.