A total of six local wrestlers qualified for Sub-State last weekend with a few others just missing the cut.
Atchison County Community High School led the way with four qualifiers with Mason Scholz and Bricen Lee on the boys side and Hannah Simmer and Tannah Forbes advancing on the girls side.
The two other local qualifiers came from Atchison High school with Jake Rebant at 152 for the boys and Carissa Smith at 170 for the girls .
The Tigers also had six wrestlers who lost their consolation semifinals and would have advanced if they would've won.
"In postseason tournaments it's a thin line between winning and losing," ACCHS coach Cody Kramer said. "We were in a lot of those matches and were tight and just couldn't quite finish in the third period."
Kramer said he should've prepared his young team better for close matches and is confident they'll have shots next season.
Lee and Scholz will compete at Marion High School Saturday at noon.
Forbes and Simmer will compete at Anderson County High School Friday at 3 p.m.
"As a coach it's my responsibility to make sure we are able to win those tough matches, and I didn't do that," Kramer said. "I'm proud of the effort and fight we showed. We are a young team; our young men will bounce back."
Kramer was happy to see the two Lady Tigers advance to the Sub-State round as well.
"I was pleased that we had two out of our three ladies advance to the sub-state tournament," Kramer said. "These young ladies are pioneers of the sport and the further they keep advancing they are making history not only for our school, but state history. It gets tougher this week, but our ladies will be ready to go."
Atchison coach Ed Crouse praised the effort of Rebant for making it this far in a weight class that has been tough this year.
"Jake was in the toughest weight class in the tournament so to qualify out of it speaks volumes to how well he is wrestling right now," Crouse said.
All other Atchison wrestlers were within one win of qualifying, including Archer Willis who lost in heartbreaker to someone who he had already beaten twice this season.
"He wrestled a good kid from Perry-Lecompton that he had beat twice before but it’s tough to beat a good kid three times," Crouse said.
Rebant will compete Chanute High School Saturday at noon, while Smith will also be at Anderson County High School Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.