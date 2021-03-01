Atchison County Community High School junior Mason Scholz took second place at the 132 weight class Saturday in Class 2 State Wrestling at Fort Hays State University-Gross Memorial Coliseum.
In his third trip to state, Scholz won his first two matches of the day by way of pin.
He pinned Stockton's Leighton Colburn in 44 seconds and pinned Erie's Quinten Heady in 4:47 minutes. Scholz was finally defeated by Hoxie's Drew Bell by pin in the championship. Bell finished the season at 47-0.
