ACCHS senior wrestler Mason Scholz signed his letter of intent Tuesday to continue his athletic career with Benedictine College.
Scholz being able to compete in college wrestling while also being close to home is a good opportunity.
"I've always wanted to go to college to wrestle, but I didn't know where," Scholz said. "It just so happens that Benedictine was a good place to do that."
Tiger head coach Cory Kramer said there were plenty of options for Scholz at the next level.
"I know it wasn't an easy decision for him because he was looking at quite a few colleges in Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa," Kramer said. "For him to choose BC is awesome to close to home."
Kramer also said Scholz has his best wrestling ahead of him.
"The good thing about Mason is that he hasn't even reached his potential yet," Kramer said. "He's a talented kid and is going to continue to develop so I think they kind of have a gem there."
Scholz said he owes a great deal to the job Kramer and the overall wrestling program of the Tigers has done developing him.
"Before I went into high school I never did much with wrestling, and coaches helped me a lot," Scholz said. "I've been able to go to state my three years wrestling."
Kramer said he believes Scholz will find success at the next level.
"He's very good on the mat and funky," Kramer said. "A lot of college wrestling is rolling around the mat scrambling. He'll need to improve on his feet, but he knows that."
