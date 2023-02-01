Atchison County Community High School senior Addison Schletzbaum added another high mark to her career with the program Tuesday night as she eclipsed over 1,000 career points in a 50-41 over Maur Hill-Mount Academy in Effingham.
Schletzbaum is only the second player in program history to accomplish this feat.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said the senior deserves a ton of credit for everything she's put in to get where she is now.
"A lot of that goes to Addison's credit," Eckert said. "She's been in the gym and weight room working her butt off and she spends a lot of extra hours outside of practice. She took a lot on her plate to get where she is now."
Schletzbaum went into the beginning of the season recovering from a knee injury from the summer.
"It's nice that I put all the work in, and I'm proud of what I've been able to do the last three years," Schletzbaum said.
Eckert also said Schletzbaum had plenty of help from her teammates to reach this distinguished goal.
"There is also a lot of credit that has to go to her teammates for sharing the load and taking the pressure off of her to accomplish that," Eckert said.
The win for the Tigers wasn't a pretty one as this was the fourth game in five days for them.
The Ravens even took a 25-24 lead early in the third quarter before ACCHS finally went on a run that secured a 44-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
"Tonight wasn't easy, pretty, or smooth," Eckert said. "A lot of that had to do with what Maur-Hill was doing. They played some good defense and rebounded the ball well."
Senior Aleah Wallisch had another double-double in the win with 15 points and 13 rebounds, senior Natalie Nitz had 13 points and five assists, while Schletzbaum finished with 12 points.
Schletzbaum said the win was thanks to the team's ability to push through in a tough contest against a talented rival opponent.
"It really just came down to grit in the second half," Schletzbaum said "It was one of those games that were going to take every one full effort."
The home win came after the Tigers dropped a 56-50 road game to a solid Doniphan West squad.
"We had no legs yesterday, and we had even less today," Eckert said. "We went into both of these games with no prep or practice so I'm just really proud of the kids for showing their determination to win the game."
Eckert said he was proud of how his team fought in the loss Monday night as well despite trailing 11-0 at the end of the first quarter.
"The kids found a way to put themselves in a position to win in the fourth quarter after being down 14, but we just didn't make enough plays to win," Eckert said.
Wallisch and Schletzbaum both had 12 points in the loss. Wallisch had 15 rebounds as well.
