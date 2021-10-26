Maur Hill-Mount Academy volleyball season came to an end at the hands of Jefferson County North in the second round of Sub-State action Saturday at Oskaloosa High School.
The Ravens did end the Atchison County Community High School's season in the previous match on Saturday.
MHMA swept the Tigers 25-21 and 25-15 and even led 11-0 in the second set.
"I was really glad we were able to get that one against Effingham especially after falling to them last week," Head coach Sara Noll said. "It was good to kind of reestablish that intensity in that first match."
The Charges pretty much controlled the next match over the Ravens with a 25-11 and a 25-15 win.
"They are a really good team and they make you earn your points," Noll said. "We just couldn't quite get there today."
MHMA will have three seniors departing in this class but Noll feels confident in the younger talent will have coming back.
"We're really trying to make positive changes for our program," Noll said. "We're losing a couple of big seniors this year but luckily we do have a lot coming back and we're excited about the future."
One of those seniors leaving is Blair Taylor who also earned 1,500 digs of her decorated career.
Taylor has played on varsity since her freshman season.
"There isn't an athlete who works harder in the gym or wants to win more than she does," Noll said. "That's 1,500 digs with half the season being cut last year and four matches this year. I'm really glad she was able to get that milestone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.