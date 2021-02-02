Maur Hill-Mount Academy dominated the second half against Atchison County Community High School to earn a 57-39 victory.
Coach Brad Kunecke said speeding the game up and playing their kind of basketball in the second half was the difference after the Tigers (1-10) kind of hung with them through most of the first half.
"I just think our overall speed of play was better in the second half," Kunecke said. "We have to get into a running game and when we do we're pretty solid. We just didn't have the speed we wanted in the first half."
Kunecke also said the play of their post players improved in the second half.
"The first half our posts were kind of sluggish on the inside and we gave up way too many rebounds," Kunecke said. "We made a few adjustments at halftime to get our posts a little more active and move around better."
Senior Kolbran Korbelik led the Ravens (10-2) with 14 points while senior Kenny Howard had 11.
Kunecke praised Howard for being a crucial piece off the bench this season as well as senior Andrew Schwinn.
"He has grown and matured this year," Kunecke said. "He had some really nice moves tonight. We've gotten really good minutes out of him and Andrew Schwinn."
MHMA continues to use its depth as a massive advantage against other teams this season.
"We're still playing ten or eleven guys and I think that helps our guys a lot," Kunecke said.
