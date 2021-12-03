Maur Hill-Mount Academy entered the season with no varsity experience, but not without some talent; that showed in a 54-36 home victory over Atchison County Community High School Friday night.
Head Coach Brad Kunecke said the highs and lows were on display for his team in the opening win.
"Offensively we had trouble getting in the right sets and identifying whether it was man or zone, and that comes with experience," Kunecke said. "Right now I only ask these guys to play hard, together and they did that tonight."
The Ravens did show their ability at the guard position with senior Manasseh Miller leading the way with 16 points, senior Carson VanDyke had 10, and senior Lansdon Taylor was third with eight.
Kunecke said the quickness of his guards as a whole surprised him.
"I didn't realize we were as quick as we are," Kunecke said. "Watching our other guards get out there and run the floor showed me we're quicker than we thought we were."
Kunecke thought his team zone defense worked well on the night as well.
"I liked the way we were able to jump in and out of 13 and 23 and get everyone in the right spots," Kunecke said. "We didn't get into any bad mismatches on inbounds. We have been focusing in on defense this preseason."
The Ravens also hit eight threes on the night which was almost impossible for them in the last couple of seasons.
"We got more three-point shooters this year than I've had the last two years," Kunecke said. "I've got several guys who can sit out there and hit that three."
ACCHS Head Coach Troy Hoffman said his team allowed early foul trouble, that kind of led to timid offensive play throughout the rest of the night.
"We just weren't attacking," Hoffman said. "I thought we did a good job of attacking early, but once we got in foul trouble and that kind of got us down a little bit."
Hoffman also said his team didn't respond well on the defensive end either.
"We let some things not going our way affect our defense, and you can't do that," Hoffman said.
Senior Lane Mullins led the Tigers in points with 17.
