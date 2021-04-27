Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball earned a pair of wins against rival Atchison County Community High School Monday evening 22-2 and 15-0.
Both games were run rule wins after the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Ravens continued their hot streak at the plate with another productive performance.
"We've gotten hotter and hotter offensively the last few weeks," Coach Phil Baniewicz said. "We're starting to hit the ball really well and that's a good thing to see as we get towards the peak of the season."
Tiger coach Paul Courter said his pitchers were able to throw strikes but the Ravens were able to hit them.
"Our pitchers were pitching strikes, they were hitting them and we weren't making some of the routine outs," Courter said. "We weren't able to hit the ball and we weren't able to and basically that was the game."
