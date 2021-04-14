ACCHS hosted its annual track meet with ten teams in attendance and Holton winning on both the girls and boys side.
Boy's results
1. Holton 161
2. Atchison County 99
3. McLouth 78.33
4. Doniphan West 51.33
5. Hiawatha 49
6. Maur Hill-Mount 43.33
7. Valley Falls 35
8. Horton 5
9. Oskaloosa 2
100 Meters
2. 11 Kieran Courter 11.6 Atchison County
4. 9 Zach Sanford 12.0 Maur Hill-Mount
200 Meters
2. 11 Kieran Courter 24.2 Atchison County
400 Meters
1. 12 Joseph Hernandez 55.0 Maur Hill-Mount
800 Meters
1. 10 Haeden Forbes 2:12.5 Atchison County
5. 12 Jake Heim 2:16.3 Maur Hill-Mount
1600 Meters
3. 10 Haeden Forbes 5:13.3 Atchison County
5. 10 Logan Rose 5:18.9 Atchison County
6. 9 Brendan Madden 5:21.4 Maur Hill-Mount
3200 Meters
6. 10 Logan Rose 11:27.9 Atchison County
110m Hurdles
3. 10 Bricen Lee 18.0 Atchison County
6. 9 Carl Sargent 21.3 Maur Hill-Mount
4x100 Relay
2. Atchison County 48.1
Haeden Forbes, Coltin Myers, Ty Crossland, Kieran Courter
3. Maur Hill-Mount 48.2
Joseph Hernandez, tom Rziha, Elijah Schneider, Zach Sanford
4x400 Relay
2. Maur Hill-Mount 3:44.8
Zach Sanford, Brody Mispagel, Pat Madden, Joseph Hernandez
4x800 Relay
4. Atchison County 9:25.2
Haeden Forbes, Matthew Worley, Logan Rose, Benjamin Rush
5. Maur Hill-Mount 9:48.6
Tim Rziha, Brendan Madden, Evan Chimidling, Jake Heim
Shot Put
1. 11 Keegan Lott 45' 1 Atchison County
3. 10 Coltin Myers 40' 5 Atchison County
5. - Sam Joyce 40' 0 Maur Hill-Mount
Discus
1. 11 Keegan Lott 134' 8.75 Atchison County
4. 12 Carter Shaw 113' 9 Maur Hill-Mount
Javelin
4. 10 Coltin Myers 119' 10 Atchison County
6. 12 Carter Shaw 114' 0 Maur Hill-Mount
Long Jump
2. 11 Kieran Courter 18' 2 Atchison County
Triple Jump
2. 10 Matthew Worley 37' 4 Atchison County
4. 12 Brody Mispagel 34' 5.25 Maur Hill-Mount
Girl's Results
1. Holton 167.5
2. Doniphan West 90.5
3. Hiawatha 80
4. McLouth 58
5. Horton 49
6. Maur Hill-Mount 36
7. Oskaloosa 15.5
8. Atchison County 14
9. Valley Falls 7.5
10. Riverside 4
400 Meters
4. 9 Hope Baniewicz 1:09.0 Maur Hill-Mount
5. 12 Amanda Acosta 1:11.0 Maur Hill-Mount
800 Meters
3. 10 Scarlett Begley 2:43.4 Maur Hill-Mount
4x100 Relay
4. Atchison County 58.2
Addison Schletzbaum, Maelynn Smith, Nadia Noor, Madison Gill
4x400 Relay
2. Maur Hill-Mount 4:38.0
Amanda Acosta, Scarlett Begley, Hope Baniewicz, Margaret Kerr
High Jump
2. 10 Scarlett Begley 4' 10 Maur Hill-Mount
Triple Jump
2. 9 Hope Baniewicz 30' 9.5 Maur Hill-Mount
5. 10 Addison Schletzbaum 29' 2 Atchison County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.