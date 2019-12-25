EFFINGHAM- Children playing pickup football out in the yard or on a playground is typical of a small town like Effingham.
The one question that is on the minds of the future Atchison County Community Tiger hopefuls when they congregate to play is who gets to be running backs Tucker Smith and Trystin Myers.
"I see kids from kindergarten and up especially during the fall arguing who gets to be Trystin and who gets to be Tucker," ACCHS coach Corey Thomas said. "I've always told them and they know 'You need to do things to be successful because those little kids are watching."
Smith said inspiring the younger generations is one of his biggest motivations when playing.
"That is a reason why we kind of play," Smith said. "To show these younger kids that they can do it too and we just want to be able to leave something for them."
Myers shared a similar sentiment as his backfield counterpart for four years.
"To have them look up to you and want to be like you as a player is a great feeling," Myers said. "It gives them something to work for when they eventually play ball in high school."
Since their sophomore year, both Tigers have been among the most productive players in the northeast Kansas area.
"Both of them didn't have much experience coming from that season before," Thomas said. "I don't think either knew what they were actually capable of, but they had faith and worked hard."
Smith finished with over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage his sophomore season and Myers became a key cog on the defensive side of play.
"Right off the bat both of their individual successes showed them what they could be capable of," Thomas said. "They both completely bought in the last several years."
Smith finished his career with two All-state and All-league selections while Myers had two All-league and one All-state selections.
"I think they could easily go division II," Thomas said. "Getting into that first year of college and working real hard in the weight room to fill out their frames a lot more will go a long way."
Thomas said both players are team guys first and foremost.
"No matter if they're getting the ball or not they'll be playing as hard as they can," Thomas said. "It's not about their individual achievements but the growth of the team and wanting to win."
Smith said being a positive role model for kids and giving the community something positive to talk about have always been goals for the dynamic duo.
"Get better for the community because we've been down a lot recently," Smith said. "Leave something for these kids to build off of."
Thomas said Smith and Myers will serve as a benchmark for kids to shoot for as they come through the program.
"They are definitely at the top right now," Thomas said. "It's going to motivate kids to want to beat them, have more yards and success than they had. I know these guys want those kids to have that."
Myers didn't shy away from gushing about the influence Thomas has had on him and Smith.
"He's probably the best coach I've ever had in any sport to be honest," Myers said. "He's constantly pushed us to work harder and make us better as a player. I'm very grateful to have had him as a coach."
Smith simply said Thomas is the reason they will be deciding which college to continue their football career at.
"Ultimately he's the reason why we're here about to go play college football," Smith said.
Smith said being able to play at the college level has always been something he strove for and hoped to achieve.
"I've definitely had a dream to take it to the next level," Smith said. "To see it unfold before us and become a reality is really special."
Myers said the opportunity is surreal when reflecting on how he's looked up to athletes at the college and even professional level.
"Growing up and watching college sports and even the NFL on TV and wanting to be like those guys and being able to achieve that goal is a great feeling," Myers said.
Both of the Northeastern Kansas standouts have received offers and been heavily recruited by NAIA schools with some interest from local Division II programs.
Thomas said the lack of the wins and being at a small school had made recruiting a challenge when trying to lure some programs outside of the NAIA to Effingham.
"It kind of masks these kids' ability and that's the sad part," Thomas said. "It's hard to get people to go recruit in Atchison county. So we're still pushing."
Thomas is confident and excited about the attention and notoriety the pair will continue to bring to the program wherever they play.
"Just have to show these schools that these kids are worth recruiting," Thomas said. "The flood gates will start coming once these kids show what they are capable of at the next level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.