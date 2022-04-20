Atchison softball continues to have an improved bounce-back season under first-year head coach Jennifer Felvus.
The Phoenix swept rival Atchison County Community High School Tuesday by the scores of 6-5 and 14-2 at the Atchison Sports Complex.
The first win was in comeback fashion, which Atchison hasn't been accustomed to so far this season.
The Phoenix scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth after the Tigers took the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Head Coach Jennifer Felvus said her team responded well to the adversity of being down in later innings.
"The first was really the first time we've played where every play really mattered," Felvus said. "We've either been winning significantly or lost significantly so to be in the that close and see their response to pressure was fantastic."
The Phoenix took the momentum of that win and were able to run-rule ACCHS in the next game 14-2 in five innings.
"I think that answered carried into the second game, and I think that helped us to continue to play strong," Felvus said.
Senior Kate Servaes said being able to sweep their rival this season felt great after being swept themselves last season.
"It felt really food beating them today because last year we had a pretty rocky team," Servaes said. "This year I felt like we had a chance, and those wins were the best we've played yet."
