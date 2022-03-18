Northeast Kansas All League
NEKL 1st team All
League Girls Basketball
Addison Schletzbaum, ACCHS
Kanyon Olberding,
Jackson Heights
Kaylee Thompson,
Jackson Heights
Natalie Nitz, ACCHS
Maliyah Soto, Horton
NEKL 2nd team All
League Girls Basketball Gabbriella Watkins,
Pleasant Ridge
Korie Kirkwood, Valley Falls
Tera Wistuba, JCN
Aleah Wallisch, ACCHS
Katie Williams, McLouth
NEKL Honorable Mention
Kinzee Bauerle, Atchison County
Maddy Stirton, Horton
McKenzie McMahon,
Jackson Heights
Claire Jobbins, Jefferson County North
Zoey Stec Maur Hill,
Mount Academy
Shianne Hill, McLouth
Lex Messalle, Oskaloosa
Mia Ernzen, Pleasant Ridge
Makayla Yates, Valley Falls
NEKL 1st team All
League Boys Basketball
Dylan Cervantez, Valley Falls
Kieran Courter, Atchison County Community
Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North
Avery Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls
Devin Stutz, Pleasant Ridge
NEKL 2nd team All
League Boys Basketball
Grant Amon, Jackson Heights
Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights
Braeden Howard, Pleasant Ridge
Trey Lockwood, Horton
Samuel Peitsch, Maur Hill
NEKL Honorable Mention
Boys Basketball Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge
Ryan Begaye, McLouth
Mark Harris, Maur Hill
Silas Holliday, Jackson Heights
Trenton Kimmi, Atchison County Community
Brennen Miller, Valley Falls
Trenton VanHoutan,
Oskaloosa
Karson Worthington,
Jefferson County North
Trevor Ottman, Horton
