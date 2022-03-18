Northeast Kansas All League

NEKL 1st team All

League Girls Basketball

Addison Schletzbaum, ACCHS

Kanyon Olberding,

Jackson Heights

Kaylee Thompson,

Jackson Heights

Natalie Nitz, ACCHS

Maliyah Soto, Horton

NEKL 2nd team All

League Girls Basketball Gabbriella Watkins,

Pleasant Ridge

Korie Kirkwood, Valley Falls

Tera Wistuba, JCN

Aleah Wallisch, ACCHS

Katie Williams, McLouth

NEKL Honorable Mention

Kinzee Bauerle, Atchison County

Maddy Stirton, Horton

McKenzie McMahon,

Jackson Heights

Claire Jobbins, Jefferson County North

Zoey Stec Maur Hill,

Mount Academy

Shianne Hill, McLouth

Lex Messalle, Oskaloosa

Mia Ernzen, Pleasant Ridge

Makayla Yates, Valley Falls

NEKL 1st team All

League Boys Basketball

Dylan Cervantez, Valley Falls

Kieran Courter, Atchison County Community

Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North

Avery Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls

Devin Stutz, Pleasant Ridge

NEKL 2nd team All

League Boys Basketball

Grant Amon, Jackson Heights

Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights

Braeden Howard, Pleasant Ridge

Trey Lockwood, Horton

Samuel Peitsch, Maur Hill

NEKL Honorable Mention

Boys Basketball Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge

Ryan Begaye, McLouth

Mark Harris, Maur Hill

Silas Holliday, Jackson Heights

Trenton Kimmi, Atchison County Community

Brennen Miller, Valley Falls

Trenton VanHoutan,

Oskaloosa

Karson Worthington,

Jefferson County North

Trevor Ottman, Horton

