Tiger football fell behind the explosive Valley Heights offense during Atchison County’s homecoming game on Friday night.
The final score 66-19, marked the Tigers third loss of the season.
The Mustangs struck first on offense, methodically marching down the field to score on their opening drive of the game to take the lead 6-0 after a missed two-point conversion.
Trystin Meyers answered, when he fielded the ball at the Tiger’s own 5 yard-line, returning it 80 yards for a Tiger touchdown.
Atchison County would take the lead 7-6 with an extra point following the score.
Valley Heights acted fast on offense, breaking away to the outside for a 30 yard touchdown with 4:45 left in the first quarter. The Mustangs re-gained the lead 14-7 after a two point conversion.
The Tigers would receive the ball on kick off just outside their own 20 yard line.
On the first play of the series, Tucker Smith found the open field sprinting 55 yards to the end zone where he lost possession of the football prior to crossing the goal line.
Tucker Smith who rushed for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, talked about the momentum swing during the course of the game.
“I should have three touchdowns, but I was lazy going into that third one,” Smith said. “That was a big momentum swing for our offense, and the scoring was something that should have happened all night. As a team we just need to build from it.”
Coach Corey Smith seconded Tucker’s opinion on the alarming call that changed the course of the game.
“The momentum shifted,” said Coach Smith. “With our inexperience it seemed like our heads dropped and we got after ourselves. You can’t do that against good teams, and it’s just going to be another learning experience.”
The Mustangs continued to score, as they recorded five unanswered touchdowns putting them up 52-7 at the beginning of the third quarter.
Mounting a late comeback, Tucker Smith struck again for a 78 yard touchdown run to narrow the Mustang lead 52-13, due to a missed two point conversion.
The Tigers would go on to score one more touchdown at the hands of Tucker Smith, falling short with the final score 66-19.
