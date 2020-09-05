September is here and with it brings good running weather for the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Cross Country team. MHMA is led my head coach Addrianne Raplinger who is entering her fifth year with the program.
For 2020, the cross country features 17 runners between the boys and girls. Both groups are young, with more experience being on the girls’ team. Although they are young, Raplinger likes what she has seen so far.
“We are looking better than I anticipated,” Raplinger said. “The girls team is strong with competitive sophomores and a competitive freshman pushing everyone. Our guys team is smaller with a little more inexperience.”
The competitive freshman is Claire Harris who Raplinger describes as strong and fast. She’s interested to see how she competes in meets.
Seniors Sophie Hill and Mary Sienkiewicz return as proven runners. Both were competitive in their races last season and look to be even stronger this year. Their leadership has been important.
For the boys, Jake Heim is the lone senior and one of two boys to ever compete in a cross country race on the team.
With so little race experience, Raplinger is eager to see how her team does in their first meet.
“I can coach all I want on pace and tempo,” Raplinger said. “But it really comes down to getting race experience under their belts. Then they can start to gauge what works best for them. Everyone is different.”
Along with a young team, MHMA also had the challenge of working around COVID-19 this summer. Raplinger thought it almost did not feel real when they began to work out together.
“We have been working very cautiously,” Raplinger said. “We were only working outside and we didn’t have a consistent schedule like we are used to. We worked hard to get the kids ready for the season.”
One thing that has already been very evident this season is how close everyone on the team seems to be.
“We are blessed every year with how close of a group we have,” Raplinger said. “Our comradery is special.”
The Ravens were scheduled to begin the season on September 3rd, but the meet was canceled. The Ravens will get their first opportunity to race September 10th at Holton.
