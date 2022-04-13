ACCHS senior thrower Keagan Lott signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career with Kansas Wesleyan University Tuesday in Effingham.
Lott plans to participate in the discus and shot put at the next level as well as weight and hammer throwing.
"I've put a lot of work into this, and it's nice to have so many people here to support me," Lott said. "It's been a dream of mine for quite some time."
Lott said the feel of the campus and just how his relationship with Coach Shaquelle Lewis developed were the deciding factors in him choosing the Coyotes over other programs.
"I really enjoyed their campus, and it just made me feel at home compared to all the other places I went," Lott said. "I connected a little bit better with the coach as well."
Lewis said he and Lott were able to connect on a sufficient level from even just their first phone call.
"We were on the phone talking about Christianity and throwing, and we were able to just tie that all together," Lewis said. "It was really refreshing to hear from someone who has the same perspective I do."
Lewis didn't hide how high he thinks the ceiling he thinks Lott at the college level.
"I definitely see him being a multiple-time all-American, to be honest with you," Lewis said. "He's a really hard worker, and I just hope my training can help him get to the next level."
Luke Lott has been Keagan Lott's coach throughout his time with ACCHS and said his son has truly worked to get to this point to be competing at the four-year level.
"He deserves this with how hard he's worked," Coach Lott said. "Even when I haven't been there he's worked hard."
Lott said he is ready to learn from a new coach but also acknowledges everything his dad taught him to get to have this opportunity.
"It's going to be different having someone else as my coach who isn't my father, but I'm definitely ready for that," Lott said. "My father and my uncle are kinds of the ones who shaped me into the thrower that I am."
