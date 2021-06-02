Atchison County Community High School junior Keegan Lott made the absolute most of his opportunities this season after the disappointment of 2020.
Lott's father, ACCHS throwing coach Luke Lott told his son to approach last season as if he was still competing.
"I told him last season since we weren't going to have a season because of covid, not to waste the year," Coach Lott said. "He just kept on training through hot, cold, windy, raining even out in the snow. He was throwing 90% of the time he was by himself. He set goals, so I said go ahead and get them and he did."
Lott's meticulous training paid off at State Track and Field in Wichita as he claimed first place in discus with a throw of 151.8 and earned fourth in shot put 46.11
"His work ethic was unbelievable," Lott said. "The dedication he showed to the sport was something I had told him over and over, that that was what it was going to take. He definitely put the time In, worked his tail off until the end."
Sophomore Haeden Forbes was also a highlight for the Tigers at state by placing sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.72.
"It has been a tough season of in and outside of school training, I would also like to say a special thanks to my mom and dad for being supportive and making it to every meet I’ve had," Forbes said. "I would also like to say congrats to my teammates for making it also."
Sophomore Bricen Lee placed 12th in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 17.53 and 13th in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 46.39.
Lee and Forbes were the only two sophomores who qualified at the 2A class at state.
Junior Kieran Courter placed 13th in the Long Jump with a jump of 19-08.50.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy also had some success at state in Wichita.
Freshman Hope Baniewicz was sixth in Girls Triple Jump with a jump 35-00.25.
Sophomore Scarlett Begley placed 15th in the 800 Meter with a time of 2:38.20 and ninth in the High Jump with a jump of five feet.
Senior Joseph Hernandez placed sixth in 400 Meter Dash with a time of 52.76. Senior Jake Heim finished 16th in the 800 Meter with a time 2:08.76.
The Raven 4x400 Meter Relay team was tenth with a time of 3:37.4.
"We saw a lot of great performances. All of our athletes, except for Hernandez, were at their first state appearance," MHMA coach Addrianne Raplinger said. "The girls both had strong performances and we are excited to see what their future track seasons will hold."
The lone Redmen at state was Eric Hill who finished ninth in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 41.84.
"I was happy to see an athlete who put in four years of commitment find some success," Atchison Coach Nic Stillwell said. "He was able to shave nearly a second off his PR from his sophomore year to this year. Improvement is how we measure success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.